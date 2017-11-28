New Middletown police offer free gun locks

With hunting season upon us, gun safety should be a paramount concern according to New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio.

That's why his department is giving out gun locks free of charge at the New Middletown Municipal Building.

“With the hunting season here, it is important that gun owners take responsibility and make sure that weapons are locked and inoperable when not being used,” said D'Egidio. “Help prevent injury or tragedy. Be a responsible owner and lock your weapons.”

D'Egidio says the gun locks are from “Operation Child Safe” and are designed to fit a variety of weapons including handguns and rifles.

In addition, the police department is handing out Personal Firearms Record booklets which gun owners can use to record serial numbers, dates of purchase and other information about their weapons.

The gun locks and booklets are available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm at the municipal building, 10711 Main St., New Middletown.