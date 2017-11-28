Protein bars sold at Aldi's stores recalled due to possible plastic contamination

A precautionary recall has been issued for protein bars sold at Aldi stores in more than 20 states- including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Leclerc Foods has initiated a limited voluntary recall of a single lot of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars.

The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure after a small piece of yellow plastic was discovered by a consumer, however, no illness or injury has been reported.

The product is available in 9.5 oz. boxes containing 6 bars per box.

The packages have UPC Code 41498-18695 and only affected products with a "best by" date of May 24, 2018.

The date code can be found printed in white on the top of the box.

The "best by" date of May 24, 2018, is the only date code affected by the recall.

ALDI currently has more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, including locations in Calcutta, Salem, Boardman, Austintown, Liberty, Warren, Niles, Hermitage, and Greenville.

This product was distributed in ALDI stores in 21 states (Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, District of Columbia (DC), New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia).

All stores that sell Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars packages immediately removed the affected product (UPC Code 41498-18695) with a "best by" date of May 24, 2018, from their shelves.

Consumers with additional questions on the recall may contact Leclerc Foods Customer Service at 1-800-463-6144 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm EST.

