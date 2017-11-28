Champion Twp. police investigating rash of pellet gun shootings

Police are asking the community to keep an eye out, and report anything suspicious, after a series of pellet gun shootings have left homes and vehicles in Champion Township damaged.

Champion Twp. Police Chief Jeff White said that since Thanksgiving Day there have been 8 reports of cars and homes that were hit by pellets.

Chief White told 21 News that officers have found evidence that semi-automatic pellet guns are being used by two separate groups of suspects.

The shootings are not limited to one particular section of the township- instead, they are becoming more widely spread.

According to officials, there were five reports of damaged homes and vehicles on Thanksgiving Day, one on Sunday, and two more on Monday night.

White said that although there have been no reports of anyone who was hurt yet, pellet guns can cause physical injuries, as well as the damage.

At least one of the groups of suspects has been seen firing the weapon from an older, loud sedan.

Chief White said that the department has several leads and is still investigating. White said the activity isn't seen as a prank- it's destructive.

Once arrested, Chief White said the suspects will face criminal damaging charges at the very least.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730 or to call 911 if there is an active situation.

