Countdown on to Youngstown Christmas Parade

The City of Youngstown counting down to Christmas, with downtown festivities getting underway on Friday.

This season's parade will commence at 6:30 pm on Federal Street near Commerce and will finish at the end of Federal at Vindicator Square.



This year's Grand Marshal is Home Savings Bank with a 28' winter wonderland sledding float that holds employees and their children.

In addition, Home Savings sponsored seven high school bands participating in the parade, providing transportation for over 500 band members that will be marching and a $1,000 additional donation to their school in support of the band program.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place directly after the parade at approximately 7:30 p.m. followed by pictures with Santa.

The annual event also offers a host of family-friendly events and freebies to ring in the holiday season: