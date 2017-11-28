Downtown streets closed for tonight's Youngstown tree lighting

The City of Youngstown has closed some downtown streets in preparation for tonight's ceremony that includes the lighting of the official Christmas tree.

Before the lighting ceremony, a parade is scheduled to take place at 6:30 pm on Federal Street near Commerce and will finish at the end of Federal at Vindicator Square.



This year's Grand Marshal is Home Savings Bank with a 28' winter wonderland sledding float that holds employees and their children.

In addition, Home Savings sponsored seven high school bands participating in the parade, providing transportation for over 500 band members that will be marching and a $1,000 additional donation to their school in support of the band program.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place directly after the parade at approximately 7:30 p.m. followed by pictures with Santa.

The annual event also offers a host of family-friendly events and freebies to ring in the holiday season:

Events:

Live musical performances by The Vindy's: Before and After Parade

7:30 pm - YSU sponsored "Dueling Piano's" at Suzie's Dogs & Drafts

December 1 (4 pm – 8 pm) & December 2 (9 am – 1 pm) – Youngstown Flea's Holiday Flea at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

5 pm to 7:30 pm - Free Admission to OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science & Technology

Youngstown Phantoms hockey game – Puck drops at 7:30 pm at the Covelli Centre

Youngstown Cinema Holiday Movie: The Wizard of Oz at 8 pm – Donation based Admission

All 5 NEA INPLACE Art Installations will be completed and on display

The city has closed the following roads due to the event:

Central Square: Federal from Champion to Phelps and Market from Commerce to Boardman

Federal St: from Commerce St to N. Chestnut St.

Chestnut: from Federal St. to Commerce St.

Event timeline

Friday

8:00 am - Central Square (as listed above) will close to vehicular traffic

9:00 am - Load in of major infrastructure and production equipment

9:30 am - Stage build begins, electrical tie-in, etc.

3:00 pm - Federal St. from Walnut St. to Commerce St. will close to vehicular traffic

- Starting area is prepared for parade unit arrival

5:00 pm - Stage on Central Square goes live

5:30 pm - All vehicular roadways in the area will close to vehicular traffic to b the gin parade

6:30 pm - Parade launches

7:30 pm - Final Parade unit arrives and lighting ceremony begins

8:15 pm - Route begins to open to vehicular traffic with the exception of Central Square

11:00 pm - Central Square re-opens to vehicular traffic