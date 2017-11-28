NBC acquires rights to “Billboard Music Awards”

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – NBC and dick clark productions have announced that the network has acquired the rights to broadcast the immensely popular “Billboard Music Awards” in a new multi-year deal set to begin in 2018.



The 2018 telecast, with a date to be announced in the near future, will showcase the hottest musical acts, biggest performances, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy pop culture moments that will have the world talking.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and dick clark productions to bring our mutual love of music and live programming together to showcase spectacular performances with the biggest names in music,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “The Billboard charts have long been the industry standard of greatness, making this show the #1 destination for music artists. We couldn’t imagine better partners than dcp, who we have teamed with on our Golden Globe telecasts for many years.”



“Bringing together the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and NBC is a perfect partnership,” said Mike Mahan, President, dick clark productions. “We believe that pairing NBC's enormous music and TV platform with the authority and legacy of the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ will be an extraordinarily powerful combination. We couldn't be more excited.”



“Billboard Music Awards” finalists are based on key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on a 12-month reporting period. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.



For the latest “Billboard Music Awards” (BBMAs) news, exclusive content and more, follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.



The “Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.