Great Groceries: Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

1 lb. London broil steak, sliced against the grain, 1/4-inch thick pieces

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup canola oil

2 tsp. minced ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup water

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped green onions

Rice for serving

Add steak pieces and cornstarch into a resealable plastic bag. Toss until steak is fully coated with cornstarch.

Add oil to a large frying pan and heat on medium-high heat. Add steak in a single layer, shaking off excess cornstarch. Cook for 1 minute on each side. Cook in batched if needed. Remove from pan once seared. Add ginger and garlic to pan and sauté for 15 seconds. Add soy sauce, water and brown sugar, bring to a boil.

Add steak back in and simmer in sauce, until sauce thickens. Add green onions, stir to combine. Serve over rice.