Dry, Mild Pattern Here For Awhile Longer

While Wednesday will not be as unseasonably warm as Tuesday, we still expect a pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than average in the afternoon.

A cold front will track into Ohio Thursday. Showers will spread eastward throughout the day and rain is most likely during the late afternoon and early evening. Dry air is set to return as December gets underway Friday. A pleasant afternoon is in the forecast.

The weekend will bring a continuation of the tranquil weather. A major pattern change is expected late next week and the result will be much colder conditions.