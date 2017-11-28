Salvation Army kettle money stays local

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to give to their favorite charity.

When you go shopping this time of year you know you are going to hear the bells and see the red kettles from the Salvation Army.

So what does the Salvation Army do with all this change and how much does it add up to?

It wouldn't be Christmas shopping season without seeing these folks.

At any given time in Mahoning County alone, there are 24 kettles all with volunteer bell ringers.

The Salvation Army uses the kettle money to fund virtually everything they do.

Mahoning County Coordinator of the Salvation Army, Paul Moore, said, "We help hundreds of people and hundreds of families at Christmas time with toys and coats and food. We try to raise as much money as we can this time of year to help us through our year-round programs as well."

Every cent raised means a lot. Last year in Mahoning County alone, the kettles raised $310,000.

"We appreciate anything people can give whether it's a penny or a $5 bill whatever it is it all adds up. Just to see a smile on some of their faces when they give is a blessing to us," said Moore.

So why not pass on your blessings to others in need this holiday season.