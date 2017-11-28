Smoke billowing from Salem structure fire at vacant business

President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
A new smartphone app is looking to target women in Ohio as the latest consumers of birth control on-the-go.More >>
A new smartphone app is looking to target women in Ohio as the latest consumers of birth control on-the-go.More >>
Roof repairs are underway at the Niles Safety Building, which houses the fire department, police, and the municipal court.More >>
Roof repairs are underway at the Niles Safety Building, which houses the fire department, police, and the municipal court.More >>
The salaries of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, will rise in 2018.More >>
The salaries of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials will rise in 2018.More >>
Several fire departments have been called out for a structure fire in Salem.More >>
Several fire departments have been called out for a structure fire in Salem.More >>
Tee shirts, shorts, and sandals, is this really November 28?More >>
Tee shirts, shorts, and sandals, is this really November 28?More >>
Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.More >>
Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.More >>
A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of...More >>
A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of former...More >>
Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was shot and killed in suburban Pittsburgh overnight.More >>
Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was shot and killed in suburban Pittsburgh overnight.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will decide whether a Pittsburgh man's anti-police rap lyrics are protected free expression or amount to witness intimidation and making terroristic threats.More >>
A Pennsylvania appeals court is considering whether anti-police rap lyrics amount to protected speech under the First Amendment or are a criminal threat to harm Pittsburgh police officers.More >>
A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman had told authorities that her ex-boyfriend installed a tracking device on her car in the weeks before he apparently killed her and her mother.More >>
A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman had told authorities that her ex-boyfriend installed a tracking device on her car in the weeks before he apparently killed her and her mother.More >>
Two rare tiger cubs are being hand-raised at a zoo in Pittsburgh after their mother didn't bond with them.More >>
Two rare tiger cubs whose mother didn't bond with them are being hand-raised at a Pittsburgh zoo.More >>
Two men are accused in what Pennsylvania's attorney general calls a "horrible" case of human trafficking that involved death threats and opioids to compel women to work as prostitutes.More >>
Two men are accused in what Pennsylvania's attorney general calls a "horrible" case of human trafficking that involved death threats and opioids to compel women to work as prostitutes.More >>
The identities of four victims of a fire that tore through a Pennsylvania senior living community nearly two weeks ago have been released.More >>
A coroner has released the identities of four victims of a fire that tore through a Pennsylvania senior living community nearly two weeks ago.More >>
Police say one officer was injured in Ohio after his partner accidentally shot him with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.More >>
Police say one officer was injured in Ohio after his partner accidentally shot him with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.More >>