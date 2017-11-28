Smoke billowing from Salem structure fire at vacant business

Several fire departments have been called out for a structure fire in Salem.

Crews were called out for a fire at the former Salem China Company building on S. Broadway St.

Officials said that much of the building was vacant but a portion was used for storage by the Church Budget Envelope Company.

A fire official said that large rolls of paper were burning.

The EPA was called in as precaution but they do not think anything toxic is burning.

Surrounding departments have reportedly been called out to assist.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from more than two miles away.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.