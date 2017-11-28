Shopping in comfort, Valley temps in the 60s

Tee shirts, shorts, and sandals, is this really November 28?

By midday, with temperatures pushing 70, shoppers were out in full force and couldn't be happier.

"It makes it a lot easier, makes it a lot happier, with the sun out it makes it like beautiful," said Karen Thompson of Austintown as she browsed the Shops at Boardman Park.

John Oleksa from Boardman had finished his shopping but had other plans for this pleasant day. "And now I'm going home and washing my convertible," said Oleksa.

Speaking of convertibles, several drivers took advantage to of the sunshine to drop the top one more day in November.

Retail clerks like Johnna Hightower were expecting a very busy day.

"A lot of customers coming in, nice weather, it's going to be a little hectic today," Hightower said.

For one shopper it's all about her choice of footwear. "Usually I have to put shoes on by now, but I'm happy with my flip flops," said Pam Stone of East Palestine.

There were no worries about walking through ice and snow.

It appeared that many people were checking items off their gift list while shopping in comfort. Especially Pam.





