Roof repair projects underway in Niles

Roof repairs are underway at the Niles Safety Building, which houses the fire department, police, and the municipal court.

Crews spent the day working to remove portions of the old roof.

21 News took a tour of the fire department earlier this year, where the city's fire chief pointed out leaks in the ceiling and cracks in the walls.

The repair project at the safety building is one of several roof repair projects at city buildings totaling $349,000.

Repairs will also take place at Fire Station 8 and buildings at both Stevens and Waddell parks.