New app rolls out birth control delivery in Ohio

Researchers say drones that hit large planes can cause more damage than birds of the same size.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
Humane agents described the conditions the animals were living in as awful.More >>
The State Fire Marshall will be out Wednesday as early as 7 a.m. to investigate a cause.More >>
A new statewide campaign has been launched in three communities, including right here in Mahoning County.More >>
Tee shirts, shorts, and sandals, is this really November 28?More >>
The State Highway Patrol says 16 people died in 11 crashes around Ohio during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period, up from nine deaths during that window last year.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.More >>
The school board in LeBron James' Ohio hometown has approved the plan for a public school being created in partnership with the NBA star's foundation.More >>
A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting in Cleveland that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five other boys.More >>
Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.More >>
A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of...More >>
Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was shot and killed in suburban Pittsburgh overnight.More >>
A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman had told authorities that her ex-boyfriend installed a tracking device on her car in the weeks before he apparently killed her and her mother.More >>
Two rare tiger cubs are being hand-raised at a zoo in Pittsburgh after their mother didn't bond with them.More >>
