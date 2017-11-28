High school football player shot and killed near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was shot and killed in suburban Pittsburgh overnight.

Allegheny County police say paramedics responding to a report of a shooting at 11 p.m. Monday found Jerame Turner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A second 911 call led responders to another victim of the same shooting. The 13-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say no motive is clear and there's no information on any suspects.

Turner was a junior at Woodland Hills High School, where he played football.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson tells the Tribune-Review "he was a very bright and popular young man."

An assistant coach says Turner volunteered at a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway last week, passing out soup and coffee to those in line.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.