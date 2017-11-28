More than 80 dogs and birds rescued from a home in Mahoning County

More than two dozen dogs and 50 birds were rescued from a home in the North Benton community of Mahoning County on Tuesday.

"They range from two day old puppies to several years old. We have two husky moms and 11 puppies between the two," said Director of Animal Charity Mary Louk.

In all, 28 dogs and 52 birds were rescued and humane agents described the conditions the animals were living in as awful.

"When our agents entered the home, it was literally, the smell was literally gagging, there was such a strong urine smell. When we got them back here and started doing physical exams, you could see the fleas crawling on them," said Louk.

Animal Charity made the rescue because a woman raised concerns after buying a puppy from the house over the weekend.

Louk says the birds were in poor shape as well.

"There were two parrots and then a mix of parakeets and cockatoo's. They were very stressed out, they were thin, they were not in a good place at all," said Louk.

Louk described the homeowner as a backyard breeder, which she says has become a growing nuisance in the Mahoning Valley.

"There are some very good breeders out there unfortunately because of very lax laws, backyard breeders are big problem and Ohio does not have good laws when it comes to breeding, at all," said Louk.

While several other rescues are going to help out including a husky rescue and Bird Nerds out of Canton, Louk says this kind of intake will prove costly. She is asking the public for help.

"We could use puppy food, but really more than that is the financial support so we can get the vaccines, we can get the vet care that they need," said Louk.

They are also looking for adopters, foster families and even people who can just walk dogs at their Canfield location. The dogs rescued on Tuesday could be available for adoption in a couple of weeks.