Man shot to death at Youngstown bar

For the second day in a row, Youngstown Police Detectives find themselves investigating a murder.

The body of a man who police say was in his 40's was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille, 2929 South Avenue, just after 11 pm Tuesday.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said that the victim had been shot.

The name of the man will be released after his family has been notified.

Blackburn says there is no evidence indicating that the shooting is related to the shooting death Monday morning of Jerry Franklin at the Logan Gas Mart on the city's North Side.

“None of these are related. It's not like there are a couple of feuding factions. It's just the way it goes. Sometimes we get several in a row, and sometimes we go for months without. You just never know what's going to happen,” said Blackburn.

The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating the death.

Blackburn says no arrests have been made, but they are working on what he said are good leads.