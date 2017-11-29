Government goes after ex-quarterback's retirement funds

Researchers say drones that hit large planes can cause more damage than birds of the same size.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week.More >>
The owner of a gas station and convenience store in Struthers has plans to build what he calls “a mini-truck stop” along U.S. Route 224 in Poland Township.More >>
Disney On Ice comes to Youngstown next week and the show's producers have come up with a way to give as many people as possible a chance to experience it and help out some kids as well.More >>
Federal investigators are asking that a Jordanian man who allegedly inquired about obtaining “sniper rifle” from a Boardman store, be sent back to his native country.More >>
A new date has been set for Mercer County's District Attorney Miles Karson to answer allegations that he abused his power and influence to repeatedly help a woman with whom he was allegedly linked to romantically.More >>
The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking up a case about privacy rights that could limit the government's ability to track Americans' movements in the digital age.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.More >>
The school board in LeBron James' Ohio hometown has approved the plan for a public school being created in partnership with the NBA star's foundation.More >>
A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting in Cleveland that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five other boys.More >>
Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.More >>
A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of...More >>
Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was shot and killed in suburban Pittsburgh overnight.More >>
