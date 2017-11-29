New hearing date for criminal charges filed against Mercer District Attorney

A new date has been set for Mercer County's District Attorney Miles Karson to answer allegations that he abused his power and influence to repeatedly help a woman with whom he was allegedly linked to romantically.

Officials say Karson's preliminary hearing on seventeen criminal charges has been moved from December 18 to the afternoon of December 20 at the Mercer County Courthouse.

Karson, who has rejected calls for him to resign, has denied the allegations made against him.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said that 72-year-old Karson is accused of attempting to intervene in a case in which a woman with whom he has had a relationship was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a local business. In that instance, the complaint says that Karson told the victim of the theft to "be lenient" and to "feel sorry" for the woman.

In a separate allegation, the criminal complaint says that on two separate occasions Karson arrived at the scene of car accidents involving the woman and sent her away before she could be tested for driving under the influence. The complaint says that on both occasions she was suspected of being under the influence.

In addition, Karson faces charges of using his position as district attorney to impact a child custody case involving an ex-boyfriend of the woman. Karson allegedly told attorneys that there was an active drug investigation against the man in order to influence the case.

Karson then reportedly used his power to contact the Mercer County Jail and request recordings of that man's phone conversations and signed documentation that it was for official purposes.

A criminal complaint says that Karson on several occasions contacted other judges and asked for the woman to be released on unsecured bond.

In one charge, the Attorney General's office says that Karson contacted a probation officer after the woman failed a drug test. He allegedly asked the probation officer "can you do me a favor and not take her to jail today?".

The charges go on to say that Karson and the woman were romantically involved during the course of most of the allegations.

In addition, police were called out to what appeared to be a domestic dispute involving Karson and the woman. According to the complaint, Karson waved the officers away and told them that everything was fine, resulting in police not investigating further.