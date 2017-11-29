Disney on Ice trading ticket vouchers for toys in Youngstown

Disney On Ice comes to Youngstown next week and the show's producers have come up with a way to give as many people as possible a chance to experience it and help out some kids as well.

Anyone bringing a new wrapped toy to the Covelli Centre this Friday, December 10, will receive one free ticket voucher to Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big, which glides into town Dec. 7-10.

The toys will go to families of local nonprofit Making Kids Count Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program.

The drive takes place outside of the Covelli Centre box office.

Families will receive one ticket voucher per donation and are allowed up to two vouchers per family. Vouchers can be redeemed for tickets at the Covelli Centre Southwoods Health Box Office, which is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A limit of 200 ticket vouchers is available.

Disney On Ice will provide tickets to opening night, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., to the families of the Making Kids Count Adopt-a-Family program.

Show Times: Thursday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the Covelli Centre Southwoods Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.