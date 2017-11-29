Cooler today - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sunshine mixes with clouds today and temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s. 

Temperatures will eventually fall into the lower 30s after sunset and rain makes a return tomorrow. 

Clouds will increase Thursday and showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. 

A snowflake or two can't be ruled out late Thursday night. 

Sunshine returns Friday afternoon and above average days will continue through at least the first few days of December.

Sunshine is plentiful this weekend into early next week before a rainy Tuesday is likely.

