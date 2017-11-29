Car parked in wrong driveway leads to Austintown pot growing operation

A neighbor who complained about someone parking in his driveway led police and drug agents to an indoor marijuana growing operation in an Austintown neighborhood.

An Austintown Police Officer was called on Friday to find out who owned a car parked in the driveway on the 3900 block of New Road.

The investigating officer found the person who owned the car was visiting a neighboring home.

He says in his report that he could smell marijuana coming from that home.

He also saw that the home was equipped with surveillance cameras and the windows were either covered or painted over.

He also said that the home's electric meter appeared to be turning faster than normal.

Members of the Drug Task force were called and arrived with a search warrant.

Inside the home's basement, they found two marijuana growing operations.

The Task Force gathered up the evidence.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges had been filed in connection with the operation.