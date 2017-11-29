Suspect in girlfriend's murder closer to being returned to Youngstown

Researchers say drones that hit large planes can cause more damage than birds of the same size.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
A Youngstown man is a step closer to being brought back to Youngstown to face accusations that he fatally stabbed his girlfriend and then drove her body to Niagara Falls, New York.JeShawn Elliot appeared before a judge in New York on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of menacing.More >>
Disney On Ice comes to Youngstown next week and the show's producers have come up with a way to give as many people as possible a chance to experience it and help out some kids as well.More >>
Federal investigators are asking that a Jordanian man who allegedly inquired about obtaining “sniper rifle” from a Boardman store, be sent back to his native country.More >>
The Ohio Fire Marshal is expected to be at the scene today as the effort begins to find the cause of a massive fire in Salem that kept firefighters out until the early hours of Wednesday morning.More >>
A new date has been set for Mercer County's District Attorney Miles Karson to answer allegations that he abused his power and influence to repeatedly help a woman with whom he was allegedly linked to romantically.More >>
If a John Deere tractor is on someone's holiday gift list, you might have a shot at bidding one at a state auction on Saturday.More >>
The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking up a case about privacy rights that could limit the government's ability to track Americans' movements in the digital age.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.More >>
The school board in LeBron James' Ohio hometown has approved the plan for a public school being created in partnership with the NBA star's foundation.More >>
A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting in Cleveland that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five other boys.More >>
Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.More >>
A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of...More >>
Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.More >>
