Suspect in girlfriend's murder closer to being returned to Youngstown

A Youngstown man is a step closer to being brought back to Youngstown to face accusations that he fatally stabbed his girlfriend and then drove her body to Niagara Falls, New York.

JeShawn Elliot appeared before a judge in New York on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of menacing.

The charge stems from Elliot pulling a knife on one of the police officers who arrested him in August following the discovery of the body of Anvia Mickens in the trunk of his car.

Authorities believe Elliot stabbed and cut Mickens several times, as well as strangled her in Youngstown on August 9, then put her body in the trunk of his car and traveled to Niagra Falls.

Police in New York located her body after Elliott called his brother saying he had stabbed his girlfriend and was headed to New York.

Elliott remains jailed in New York without bond awaiting a sentencing hearing on December 19.

After that, police are expected to bring him back to Youngstown to face prosecution.

Youngstown police filed a charge of murder against Elliott in September.