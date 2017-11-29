Trumbull Coroner requests more funding, cites rising costs from drug epidemic

Researchers say drones that hit large planes can cause more damage than birds of the same size.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
A neighbor who complained about someone parking in his driveway led police and drug agents to an indoor marijuana growing operation in an Austintown neighborhood.More >>
A Campbell fast-food restaurant closed down on Wednesday after concerns over a sewage backup.More >>
Police in Austintown Township are investigating after two Boost Mobile employees told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.More >>
A former teacher and track coach has pleaded guilty to charges of secretly filming a former member of his track team as she undressed.More >>
A staple in morning news has been fired amid allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."More >>
If a John Deere tractor is on someone's holiday gift list, you might have a shot at bidding one at a state auction on Saturday.More >>
The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking up a case about privacy rights that could limit the government's ability to track Americans' movements in the digital age.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.More >>
The school board in LeBron James' Ohio hometown has approved the plan for a public school being created in partnership with the NBA star's foundation.More >>
A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting in Cleveland that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five other boys.More >>
Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.More >>
A former Ohio State and NFL football star has asked a judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of...More >>
Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Philadelphia.More >>
