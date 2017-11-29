Trumbull Coroner requests more funding, cites rising costs from drug epidemic

Rising costs linked to the opioid epidemic continue to be the theme at budget hearings in Trumbull County this week.

The county coroner is requesting $272,000 to hire an additional forensic pathologist, telling commissioners he needs help with the rising number of autopsies.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk says: 150 people have died from drug overdoses this year.

Commissioner Dan Polivka says Germaniuk is also requesting nearly $80,000 for other rising expenses to run the office.

While Polivka says he's sympathetic to the coroner's needs, he questions the coroner's decision to conduct autopsies on every suspected overdose death.

Polivka says other counties do not conduct autopsies on every suspected overdose death, which he says is why the coroner's office is seeing increased costs.

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office also requested more money at hearings earlier this week to cover food and medical expenses due to the drug epidemic.

The Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center is reporting a 25-percent increase in call volume from 2016 to 2017 due to the drug epidemic.