Warren manufacturer plans $4.5 million investment

An Atlanta based aluminum fabricator and recycler are investing $4.5 million in its operations in Warren.

Novelis Incorporated announced on Tuesday that it is installing state-of-the-art technology at its Griswold St. NE facility to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Novelis' Warren facility employes 75 people who apply a coating to a rolled aluminum sheet.

The sheet is then used for the production of lids for the tops of aluminum beverage cans, producing enough for more than one billion beverage can lids each month.

"Due to a steady U.S. can market and Novelis' strong financial performance across the globe, we are making the investments necessary to sustain our operation here in Warren for many years to come," said Paul Nelson, Plant Manager. "

Novelis supplies beverage can materials to world brands, including Coca-Cola, AB InBev, and PepsiCo.