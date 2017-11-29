Austintown police investigating armed robbery at cell-phone store

Police in Austintown Township are investigating after two Boost Mobile employees told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, when officers responded to a 911 call, they found two employees in the backroom.

The employees told police that shortly before 6:30 p.m. a suspect came into the store wearing a green bandana over his face.

Officers say the clerks told them that the suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded that they give him the money from the cash register, and a bag to put it in.

The suspect allegedly told the employees to get into the back room and lay on the floor.

Employees reportedly told police that they waited a few moments to call 911 because they weren't sure that the suspect had left.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the business, as well as nearby stores.

It's unclear at this time how much money the suspect was able to take, however, the report says that officers noticed that the cash drawer was empty.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.