A Little Rain To End November

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The month will draw to a close on a cloudier note Thursday and there is a good chance for a few hours of rain in the afternoon. The cold front responsible for the wet weather will track east of the Valley Thursday night, resulting in a more seasonable day on Friday. A good deal of sunshine is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend; great weather to put up holiday decorations!

Next week promises to be a volatile week with mild weather to start but much colder conditions by week's end. The highest risk for rain will be Monday night into Tuesday.