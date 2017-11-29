A Little Rain To End November - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Little Rain To End November

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

The month will draw to a close on a cloudier note Thursday and there is a good chance for a few hours of rain in the afternoon. The cold front responsible for the wet weather will track east of the Valley Thursday night, resulting in a more seasonable day on Friday. A good deal of sunshine is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend; great weather to put up holiday decorations! 

Next week promises to be a volatile week with mild weather to start but much colder conditions by week's end. The highest risk for rain will be Monday night  into Tuesday. 

