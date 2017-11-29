Media, legal experts weigh in on Matt Lauer's termination

New details from the accuser who filed a complaint of sexual harassment against former "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer emerge in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The complaint stemmed from alleged behavior that began at the 2014 Sochi Olympics according to the woman's Attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld.

Wilkenfeld said her client "detailed egregious acts of sexual harassment and misconduct by Mr. Lauer" to NBC officials Monday and in less than 35 hours Lauer was fired.

The quick announcement by NBC News that made breaking headlines was not a surprise to a Valley media analyst.

"If news organizations aren't covering themselves whenever it's a breaking story, it's going to look a little seedy, it's going to look a little non-transparent," Adam Earnheardt said.

The stakes are high for employers who would be held responsible for an employee's actions without moves to stop the harassment and misconduct.

"There are both claims under state, federal, local and common law that allow recoveries against those that are the perpetrators of sexual harassment," said Martin Hume, an employment attorney and law director in the city of Youngstown.

Hume says every workplace should have a sexual harassment policy in place with protections from retaliation for those who make complaints.

Training on those policies is recommended to every employer.

The attorney in the case against Lauer says NBC acted quickly and responsibly as all companies should.