Farrell primes for western final against Jeannette

Farrell football coach Jarrett Samuels doesn't back down from any challenge or crediting his opponents.

Case in point, the Steelers play number one ranked Jeannette with a berth in the Class 1A State Championship Game on the line.

"They're the best athletic team, the best-skilled team, and overall the best team, besides us, left in the tournament," Samuels said.

Confidence is key for any team this far into the season and Samuels knows that's in his teams arsenal. "We have to start fast and we play fast and when that happens we're very successful," he said. Adding his team has played "clean" games in their playoff run.

Part of Samuels and the Steelers recent success comes with fundamentals. "We're playing our best in all three phases; offense, defense and special teams and we're doing a good job coaching," Samuels said.

The Jayhawks are 13-1 with their only loss coming to Clariton (40-6) in week nine of the regular season. They beat Clariton 18-7 in week three of the playoffs.

"They have great skill and probably one of the best players in the state in Robert Kennedy," said Samuels, "He's a Division I guy and we have to contain him and be accountable for him on offense and defense."

Farrelll again is out with the several key players due to injuries and Samuels says the guys have done a good job rallying without them, but they've prepared well for Jeannette and we're ready for Friday.

Kickoff off Seneca Valley High School is 7:00 pm.