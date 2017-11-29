Woman arrested in shooting that killed boy, hurt 5 teenagers

CLEVELAND (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a Cleveland street shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five teenagers.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said Wednesday the 21-year-old woman is in jail and will be formally charged. He won't comment on what her role was in the shooting.

Williams says the shootings appear to be tied to a neighborhood dispute and aren't gang-related.

Police arrested two 15-year-old boys this week for firing at least 20 shots at a group of teenage boys standing outside a liquor store last Friday. Five boys between 14 and 16 years old were wounded.

A seventh-grader from Parma named Abdel Bashiti was fatally shot when he and his father walked outside their family's beauty supply store after the shooting began.

