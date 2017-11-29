McDonald's Hoop News: Girls' H.S. scores 11/29/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Girls' H.S. scores 11/29/17

Girls' Basketball

Struthers 69 Girard 18 

Southeast 42 Fitch 66

Howland 65 East 15 

Poland 87 Liberty 34 

Canfield 36 West Branch 55

Niles 34 Brookfield 38

Lakeside 14 Champion 53

Jefferson 35 Newton Falls 57

