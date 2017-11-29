Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown bar

With his dreadlocks cut off, a suspect arrested for a fatal shooting at a Youngstown bar looked quite different than a mug shot circulated earlier when police were looking for him.

Around 11 pm Wednesday night, 23-year-old Johnny Wallace III was escorted by Youngstown Police from their station in downtown to the Mahoning County Jail.

Police tell 21 News that Wallace was arrested around 9 p.m. on E. Laclede Ave.

Wallace has been the suspect in the death of 45-year-old Colin Brown, whose body was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue Tuesday night.

Wallace was booked into the Mahoning County Justice Center on a charge of murder where he is being held pending arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court.

