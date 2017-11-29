Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown bar

Researchers say drones that hit large planes can cause more damage than birds of the same size.More >>
Researchers say drones that hit large planes can cause more damage than birds of the same size.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
The Air Force has fired the leader of the Thunderbirds flight demonstration team that experienced a crash at an Ohio airshow.More >>
The Air Force has fired the leader of the Thunderbirds flight demonstration team that experienced a crash at an Ohio airshow.More >>
The Ohio attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a charity that claims to help children who are victims of crimes, calling it a "sham." AMore >>
The Ohio attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a charity that claims to help children who are victims of crimes, calling it a "sham." AMore >>
Police in Salem are looking for two 'persons of interest' in connection with Tuesday's massive industrial fire in that city, according to a published report.More >>
Police in Salem are looking for two 'persons of interest' in connection with Tuesday's massive industrial fire in that city, according to a published report.More >>
A man has filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh amusement park claiming he contracted an eye-eating parasite after getting splashed on a water ride. Robert and Krystsina Trostle claim in their lawsuit filed Tuesday that he contracted the parasite while riding Raging Rapids at Kennywood Park July 2.More >>
A man has filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh amusement park claiming he contracted an eye-eating parasite after getting splashed on a water ride. Robert and Krystsina Trostle claim in their lawsuit filed Tuesday that he contracted the parasite while riding Raging Rapids at Kennywood Park July 2.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to at least four decades in prison for transporting millions of dollars in heroin across state lines in retrofitted car batteries.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to at least four decades in prison for transporting millions of dollars in heroin across state lines in retrofitted car batteries.More >>
Fire officials say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.More >>
Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.More >>
Federal agents used a Pilot Flying J employee to try to get Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to make incriminating comments on the telephone, but court testimony suggests Haslam was aware he was making the call...More >>
Federal agents used a Pilot Flying J employee to try to get Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to make incriminating comments on the telephone, but court testimony suggests Haslam was aware he was making the call at their...More >>
A woman has been arrested in connection with a Cleveland street shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five teenagers.More >>
A woman has been arrested in connection with a Cleveland street shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five teenagers.More >>
A 3-year-old Amish girl ran onto a country road to greet her father standing on the other side and was fatally struck by an SUV in northeast Ohio.More >>
A 3-year-old Amish girl running across an Ohio country road to greet her father on the other side has been fatally struck by an SUV.More >>
If a John Deere tractor is on someone's holiday gift list, you might have a shot at bidding one at a state auction on Saturday.More >>
If a John Deere tractor is on someone's holiday gift list, you might have a shot at bidding one at a state auction on Saturday.More >>
The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.More >>
The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking up a case about privacy rights that could limit the government's ability to track Americans' movements in the digital age.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking up a case about privacy rights that could limit the government's ability to track Americans' movements in the digital age.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.More >>