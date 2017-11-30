Report: Police seek 'persons of interest' in Salem fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SALEM, Ohio -

Police in Salem are looking for two 'persons of interest' in connection with Tuesday's massive industrial fire in that city, according to a published report.

An online article on salemnews.net reports that Detective Dave Talbert said that police have identified two people who were in the area of the former Salem China Company building just before the fire started.

According to the article, Detective Talbert said that he hopes to conclude the investigation in the next few days

Adam Stone, who used a drone to shoot aerial video of the blaze as it was going on, has provided new images showing the extensive damage in the aftermath of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined as the State Fire Marshall continues to investigate.

The building is owned by the Church Budget and Envelope Company of Salem and was used for storage of large paper stock and other supplies. 

The company produces offering envelopes and other printed materials to churches around the country.

No dollar estimate on the loss has been determined, but overtime for the city of Salem will be significant. 

