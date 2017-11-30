Youngstown Schools CEO Mohip's home target of vandalism

Youngstown Police are investigating two incidents of apparent vandalism on the city's South Side. One of the victims is Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip.

According to a police report, Mohip called officers to his home on Genessee Avenue at around 1 am Thursday after he was awakened by the sound of glass breaking.

Mohip went downstairs and found a broken window in the rear of his home.

The CEO told police he didn't see whoever broke the window.

Less than two hours later, police were called to the 800 block of Cambridge Avenue near Mill Creek Park where the resident said he heard a loud smashing sound.

The homeowner said that someone had tossed bricks through a window at the home as well as the windshield of his car.

He told the officer that he didn't hear a car and told police he has no enemies.