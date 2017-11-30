Libbey recalls 200,000 glasses due to laceration hazard

A well-known manufacturer of glassware and tabletop products is recalling 229,000 glasses because of a laceration hazard.

Libbey Glass of Toledo announced the recall involving 8 oz. Bourbon Taster Glasses made of clear, colorless glass and measure about 3 7/8 inches tall, that can break during normal use.

The glasses have one of three logos laser-etched on the bottom of the glass: "Kentucky Bourbon Trail," "Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours" or "SIV".

The glasses were sold in boxed sets of four glasses and also sold individually.

Libbey says it has received two reports of incidents involving 12 glasses breaking. No injuries have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The glasses were sold at outlet stores in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Toledo, Ohio, Total Wine stores nationwide, various distillery gift shops, commercial customers for use in restaurants, and online at libbey.com, iwawine.com and kybourbontrailshop.com from May 2017 through October 2017 for between $20 and $25 for the four-piece set, and $6 for the glass sold individually.

People are advised to immediately stop using the recalled glasses and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Commercial customers should contact Libbey to arrange a credit, full refund or replacement.

Contact Libbey Glass at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.libbey.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.