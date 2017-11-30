Youngstown man sentenced for cocaine death of 9-year-old boy

A Youngstown man has been sentenced for his involvement in the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy.

Mahoning County County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Kevin Gamble to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Gamble and 40-year old Raenell Allen pleaded guilty in October to endangering children. Gamble also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Marcus Lee Jr., died of acute cocaine toxicity the day after Christmas.

The child, who was a fourth grader at McGuffey Elementary School, died at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman after being rushed by ambulance from his mother's Midland Avenue home.

Allen is the boy's mother and Gamble is her boyfriend.

Investigators say that the child ingested an equivalent of 27 doses of cocaine that was left at the home within the child's reach.

Allen will be sentenced in December.