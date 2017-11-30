Masury man sentenced for shooting 14-year-old boy

A Masury man has been sentenced for shooting a 14-year-old boy last February in Brookfield.

26-year-old Samual Sanford appeared before a judge in Trumbull County Eastern District Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Sanford pleaded guilty earlier to a misdemeanor charge of assault filed for the wounding of Michael Davis at a Nellie Street home.

Police say Davis was shot with a .38 caliber gun that was reported as stolen from Sharon, Pennsylvania twenty years before the shooting incident.

At the time, Sanford told police that he didn't know the gun was loaded.

Davis underwent several surgeries after the shooting.