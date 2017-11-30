Youngstown police have possible ID on dismembered body

Youngstown Police say they have a tentative ID on the dismembered body found on the city's south side Thursday. Officials are not ready to release the name.

Detectives at Youngtown PD say the body found was a male.

Police told 21 News, city wastewater workers were inspecting manhole covers along the railroad tracks when they discovered the body.

Lieutenant Bobovnyik said it's unclear how long the body had been there, but it appeared to be there for some time.

The Mahoning county coroner's office arrived on the scene just before 3 p.m. and the body will be taken to the Cuyahoga county medical examiner's office.

Youngstown police are looking through missing persons reports to try to identify who the body may be.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available.