Youngstown police investigating dismembered body on south side

Youngstown police are investigating what appears to the city's third homicide in as many days.

Police tell 21 News city wastewater workers were inspecting manhole covers along the railroad tracks when they discovered the body.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik tells 21 News police cannot tell if the body is male or female because it is in several pieces.

Bobovnyik couldn't say how long the body had been there, but it appeared to him to be there for some time.

The Mahoning county coroner's office arrived on the scene just before 3 p.m. and the body will be taken to the Cuyahoga county medical examiner's office.

Youngstown police will look through missing persons reports to try to identify who the body may be.

21 News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.