$1.1 million donated to YSU's 'Classrooms of the Future'

Dr. Chander M. Kohli, a local neurosurgeon and former chair of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, and his wife, Karen, are donating $1.1 million to YSU’s “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

The gift will create 18 of what YSU is calling Classrooms of the Future.

The classrooms will be equipped with state-of-the-art Cisco Spark Stations - a cutting-edge, cloud-based system for wireless presentation, white-boarding and video conferencing.

Classrooms of the future have the potential to increase enrollment through a wider selection of online class offerings, according to the university.

The technology-rich classroom environments will also enhance the student experience in a myriad of ways, including the ability to revisit previous lectures through video storage systems.

“This high-tech system could positively impact our ability to increase online class offerings and certainly will enhance our student experience through video lectures and conferencing,” said Jim Yukech, YSU associate vice president, and chief information officer.

Each of the classrooms will be named the Aneal Mohan Kohli Classroom of the Future, in memory of the Kohli’s late son.

Kohli was a member of the YSU Board of Trustees from 1996 to 2005. He also is a member of the board of trustees at the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio, where he served as board chair from 2013 to 2015.

The $100 million “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign is the largest in YSU’s 109-year history.

More than $50 million has already been raised.