AG plans more sex stings like the one in Warren

People in the Valley who skim through online ads seeking sex for sale may have second thoughts from now on.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel on Thursday announced that an undercover operation aimed at reducing demand for sex trafficking has led to the arrests of 10 men including a local attorney and a high school coach.

The men were arrested after investigators said the suspects responded to online advertisements placed by law enforcement.

Suspects allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter for-hire with an adult female.

Each suspect was arrested on a charge of solicitation after voluntarily arriving for the meetings in Warren.

Among those arrested was attorney Robert Rohrbaugh, 44, of Canfield and 52-year-old Tod Lindberg, who is the girls bowling coach at Austintown Fitch High School. School officials say Lindberg was suspended after his arrest.

The other eight suspects include:

Brian Glunt, 46, Warren

Cean Nelson, 38, Akron

Sergio Galazia, 29, Lowellville

Brian Kerr, 45, Cadiz

Lawrence Pasquarello, 35, Hubbard

Michael Morton, 39, Niles

Jason Miodrag, 36, Greenville, Pennsylvania

Gerald Rodriguez, 37, Masury

The arrests took place Wednesday as part of an undercover investigation conducted by the Warren Police Department, Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crimes Against Children Unit, Austintown Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"Undercover operations like this are important to shed light on the continued demand in the sex trade," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "We want would-be buyers of sex to remember that they are never sure who they are speaking to online."

"This is not a victimless crime," said Chief Merkel. "We want the public to know that our department has an online presence and access to these websites used to purchase sex."

DeWine says more stings are planned in the future.