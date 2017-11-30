Quiet Weather As December Begins

After a wet Thursday afternoon, dry weather will return to the Valley for the first day of December Friday. High temperatures will be close to the seasonal average with some sunshine.

The tranquil weather is expected to continue over the weekend with a modest warming trend as well. Mild temperatures will hang around into the first half of next week but there will be large changes after that. A rainy, breezy Tuesday will be followed by much colder weather starting Wednesday. The cold will have some staying power and may linger for much of the month.