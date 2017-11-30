The Latest: Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor won't drop governor bid

The Latest on Ohio's 2018 governor's race (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says the merger of two well-known, well-funded fellow Republicans onto a single ticket won't drive her from the race for governor.

Taylor said Thursday that Ohioans want "a governor who will challenge the status quo, not accede to it."

Her statement followed the announcement that Attorney General Mike DeWine has picked a rival candidate, Secretary of State Jon Husted, as his running mate. By teaming up, the powerhouse duo combines statewide grassroots operations and combined campaign coffers totaling about $9 million.

Taylor has served two terms as lieutenant governor to Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is term-limited.

She said the 70-year-old DeWine "is the past" and her campaign represents the future. The 51-year-old is the only Republican woman running for a statewide office.

1:10 p.m.

Two powerhouse Republicans in Ohio are moving from rivalry to cooperation in the 2018 race for Ohio governor.

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that rival Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), the state's elections chief, will be his running mate.

At an announcement event in Dayton, Husted said he believes the two can "do more as a team than as individuals."

The pairing comes days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog in what is considered positioning for jumping into the race. The former state attorney general and treasurer is viewed as a larger threat to Republicans than any of the five Democrats running so far.

State Democratic Chairman David Pepper said DeWine and Husted make "the worst possible ticket to deliver change in Columbus."

12:10 p.m.

Ohio's race for governor has kicked into high gear as a major Republican merger and a big Democrat's expected entry causes candidates to rethink their futures.

Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), the state's attorney general and secretary of state, planned to announce a joint ticket Thursday, with the younger Husted signing on as DeWine's running mate.

Rival GOP candidate Mary Taylor, the state's lieutenant governor, planned an announcement on her campaign's future later in the day.

On the Democratic side, tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer says he's decided not to run.

Springer's announcement on a weekly podcast came days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog. The move was considering positioning for an expected entry soon into the race.

10:45 a.m.

A pair of powerhouse Republicans in Ohio is moving from rivalry to cooperation in the 2018 race for Ohio governor.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), both candidates to succeed GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) next year, plan to announce a joint ticket Thursday.

The pairing comes days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog as he positions for an expected entry into the race.

Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, is viewed as a larger threat to Republicans than any of the five Democrats running so far.

By forming a team, DeWine and Husted merge significant grassroots and fundraising efforts. That could prompt GOP contenders Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) to reconsider their campaigns

9 a.m.

TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer has decided to stay out of the 2018 Ohio governor's race.

WLWT-TV reports Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast Wednesday in northern Kentucky. The 73-year-old former news anchorman has hosted "The Jerry Springer Show" for 26 years. It's a raucous show with public airings of guests' personal dramas.

He says as "a husband, father and grandfather," he wasn't ready for a five-year commitment of campaigning and serving. A half-dozen other Democrats are running or considering runs for the 2018 nomination.

Springer was a Cincinnati councilman and survived a prostitution scandal to become mayor in the 1970s.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic governor nomination in 1982 and has contemplated other statewide runs in more recent years

