Drug Task Force: Kids inside Struthers home where meth was being cooked

Two people in Struthers were arrested Thursday night for cooking meth inside a house where children were living.

The house on Moore St. was raided Thursday night around 9 p.m. by Struthers Police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force.

Authorities say two adults, a boyfriend and girlfriend were actively cooking meth when they entered the home. The children in the house were ages 4 and 8 and police say they are doing okay.

Mandy Hale, 36, and Jeffrey Westcott, 51, were arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. The children were placed in the care of relatives. Children services will follow up.

"It's really heartbreaking in that house. I mean, here they are up there. They got chemical suits on, gas masks and my niece and nephew were in that house," said Tammy Webb, the aunt of the two children.

Authorities were planning to neutralize the meth for safe transport and disposal.

The bust was the result of a two-month investigation.