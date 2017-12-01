Semi truck and car collide on S.R. 45 in Salem

Four people were sent to the hospital after a semi truck and a car collided on S.R. 45 in Salem Thursday afternoon.

Troopers told 21 News the accident happened around 3:20 p.m.

The road was closed for about two hours.

The car was traveling on Salem-Grange Road and didn't yield to the semi on State Roue 45 after stopping at the stop sign, according to troopers.

Troopers said the two collided, the semi truck hitting the left front side of the car.

The four people taken to the hospital were all occupants in the car.

Troopers said they have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.