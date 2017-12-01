Two boys accused of setting massive Salem fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two boys accused of setting massive Salem fire

SALEM, Ohio -

Police in Salem have accused two Lisbon teens of setting a fire that sent smoke soaring over several communities on Tuesday.

Detective Dave Talbert tells 21 News that two 17-year-old boys who were seen in the area of the former Salem China Company building just the fire was reported have been charged with delinquency by arson.

The State Fire Marshall continues working to determine an official cause of the fire.

The building is owned by the Church Budget and Envelope Company of Salem and was used for storage of large paper stock and other supplies.

The company produces offering envelopes and other printed materials to churches around the country.

