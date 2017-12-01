Congressman Ryan calls on Franken and Conyers to resign

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is calling for the resignation of two fellow Democrats in Congress who have been accused of sexual improprieties.

Rep. Ryan sent out a tweet on Thursday agreeing with a plea from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that Michigan Congressman John Conyers should resign following claims from a woman accusing Conyers of repeatedly propositioning her for sex.

However, Ryan's tweet went further than a call for Conyers to resign.

Ryan also said that Minnesota Senator Al Franken should also step down.

Congressman Ryan tweeted the following message Thursday afternoon:

“I agree with Pelosi. Conyers should resign. And for that matter, Franken should resign too. These are credible allegations, and I believe these women. Congress should set the example for all industries and be a safe place for women to work.”

Ryan's tweet comes as a new allegation was made public accusing Franken of inappropriately touching an Army veteran during a USO tour in the Middle East in 2003.

Stephanie Kemplin of Maineville, Ohio, told CNN that Franken touched her breast when they posed together for a photo during a USO Christmas tour.

To date, five women have accused Franken of sexual misconduct.