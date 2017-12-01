Frosty/Foggy AM...Sunny & Pleasant PM

Despite the cold, foggy & frosty start-today is a sunny and beautiful day with highs near 47 degrees.

Sunshine sticks around through the weekend with afternoon highs near 50 degrees both Saturday & Sunday. Milder air is ahead of the next cold front next Monday & Tuesday but winds will pick up by then with rain likely Tuesday. The rain will changeover to snow late Tuesday into Wednesday as the cold front moves through and don't expect temperatures to rebound for a while...colder than average December air settles in by late next week.