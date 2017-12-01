Body found in dumpster at Lordstown landfill

Members of the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force are investigating after a body was discovered at a Lordstown landfill Friday morning.

The fire department and police were called to the Lafarge Construction Recovery Landfill at around 9:30 am after the body of a male was found in a roll-off container.

Roll-off containers are used to collect debris at a remote site, which is then transported to a landfill.

A detective from Warren, as well as police from Howland and Weathersfield Townships, who make up the county homicide task force, are also investigating.

The plant gates have been closed to all but law enforcement.

There has been no information released on the circumstances surrounding the death, or the victim's identity, other than the body is that of a white male, according to Lordstown Police.

