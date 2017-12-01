Struthers couple plead 'not guilty' to meth charges

Bond is set at $30,500 each for two people arrested in Struthers for allegedly cooking meth inside a house where children were living.

Mandy Hale, 36, and Jeffrey Westcott, 51, pleaded not guilty on Friday as they were arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court on charges of endangering, assembling and possession of methamphetamine.

Struthers Police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force arrested them at a Moore Street home Thursday night.

The couple, described by authorities as boyfriend and girlfriend. were actively cooking meth when they entered the home.

The children in the house are 4 and 8 years old.

Police say the children, who have been turned over to relatives, appeared to be okay.

Experts in chemical suits gathered to meth-making materials to neutralize them, so they would no longer pose a hazard.

The bust was the result of a two-month investigation.