Struthers couple plead 'not guilty' to meth charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers couple plead 'not guilty' to meth charges

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Jeff Wescott (L) Mandy Hale (R) Jeff Wescott (L) Mandy Hale (R)
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Bond is set at $30,500 each for two people arrested in Struthers for allegedly cooking meth inside a house where children were living.

Mandy Hale, 36, and Jeffrey Westcott, 51, pleaded not guilty on Friday as they were arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court on charges of endangering, assembling and possession of methamphetamine.

Struthers Police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force arrested them at a Moore Street home Thursday night.

The couple, described by authorities as boyfriend and girlfriend. were actively cooking meth when they entered the home.

The children in the house are 4 and 8 years old.

Police say the children, who have been turned over to relatives, appeared to be okay.

Experts in chemical suits gathered to meth-making materials to neutralize them, so they would no longer pose a hazard.

The bust was the result of a two-month investigation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-01 23:58:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-01 23:55:20 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

  • Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-01 23:41:38 GMT

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms